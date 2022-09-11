Power wins IndyCar championship; Palou wins season finale

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Will Power won his second IndyCar championship on Sunday with a third-place finish at Laguna Seca Raceway. The Australian finished behind race winner Alex Palou and Jose Newgarden, Power’s own teammate at Team Penske. But Power only needed to finish third to win the championship and he claimed the title by 16 points. It is the 17th championship for Team Penske. Palou was the ninth different race winner for IndyCar this season, and after the race was unclear where he’ll drive next year. He’s in a legal battle between Chip Ganassi Racing and McLaren over his 2023 rights.

