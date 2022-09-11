Ruud laments missed chances in US Open loss to Alcaraz

NEW YORK (AP) — As chants of their last name rang out through Arthur Ashe Stadium, Casper Ruud’s father proudly recorded a video of him accepting the U.S. Open runner-up trophy. Christian Ruud called it a “good memory for life.” It might have been so much better had Casper been able to win the third set when he had chances. Unable to convert two set points there, Ruud lost to Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Sunday in his second Grand Slam final. The younger Ruud also was the runner-up at the French Open in June against Rafael Nadal.

