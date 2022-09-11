Skip to Content
Safety car at Italian GP revives bad memories for Hamilton

By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer

MONZA, Italy (AP) — The Italian Grand Prix has finished on a sour note and brought back unhappy memories for Lewis Hamilton. Thousands of fans were denied a grandstand finish as the race ended under the safety car. Formula One points leader Max Verstappen beat Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc to close in on a second straight title. The finish had echoes of the final race of last season. It was decided in Abu Dhabi not to end the race under the safety car and Verstappen overtook Hamilton for victory and the title. Hamilton says “It always brings memories back.”

