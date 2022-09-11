Saints pull off improbable comeback to beat Falcons 27-26

ATLANTA (AP) — Wil Lutz kicked a 51-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining to cap a stunning fourth-quarter comeback by the New Orleans Saints. They overcame a 16-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 27-26 in coach Dennis Allen’s debut. After struggling offensively through most of the season opener, Jamies Winston guided the Saints to three straight scoring drives. The first two ended with touchdown passes of 3 and 9 yards to Michael Thomas. The Saints converted one 2-point try, but failed on the other, leaving the Falcons clinging to a 26-24 lead. New Orleans got the ball back one more time and drove for Lutz’s winning kick.

