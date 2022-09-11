Spithill steers Team US to 1st regatta win at SailGP France

Jimmy Spithill steered Team USA to its first victory in SailGP’s three seasons by outlasting rivals Peter Burling of New Zealand and Sir Ben Ainslie of Britain in a tense podium race in light air at the France Sail Grand Prix in St. Tropez. It was a big bounce-back for the Americans, who hadn’t finished higher than fifth in four previous regattas this season. That included a disappointing eighth in the nine-boat fleet in home waters in Chicago in June. Spithill is a two-time America’s Cup champion who took over the US SailGP team at the start of Season 2.

