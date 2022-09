HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans used their opener to honor and remember the victims of the Uvalde Elementary school shooting. The Texans hosted the Uvalde high school football team and wore “Uvalde Strong” decals on their helmets Sunday after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting there in May.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.