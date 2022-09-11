Titans blow 13-point lead, then miss potential winning FG

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans started exactly the way they wanted, jumping out to a double-digit lead. Finishing is the issue. The Titans blew a 13-point lead Sunday, then drove down the field to set up kicker Randy Bullock for a 47-yard field goal to beat the New York Giants. The kicker on his sixth different NFL team yanked the game-winning field goal with Tennessee wide left to turn a season-opening win into a 21-20 loss. Coach Mike Vrabel says anytime you lose it’s a gut punch. He says the Titans went flat and couldn’t get anything going in the second half.

