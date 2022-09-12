After 0-2 start, WVU’s Brown trying to salvage season, job

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The early part of the 2022 schedule was supposed to be West Virginia’s best opportunity at putting together only the second winning football season under fourth-year coach Neal Brown. Instead, fans are in an uproar over the Mountaineers’ first 0-2 start since 1979. Many are pleading for a coaching change. Saturday’s overtime loss to Kansas dropped Brown’s record to 17-20. Athletic director Shane Lyons says he is as disappointed as the fans and that on-field results have not met expectations. Lyons is willing to see how the season plays out, saying there are 10 games left and the focus is still on getting positive results.

