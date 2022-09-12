Angels star Trout homers in 7th straight game, 1 shy of mark

CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has homered in his seventh consecutive game, one shy of the major league record. Trout hit a two-run drive off Cleveland’s Konnor Pilkington in the fifth inning. Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long share the major league record of eight straight games with a home run. Trout is a three-time American League MVP and has 35 home runs this year. He can tie the mark Tuesday when the Angels continue their series with the Guardians.

