Bichette late HR, Jays edge Rays in testy contender matchup

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette launched a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning after being hit by a high fastball in his previous at-bat, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to a testy, 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in a showdown between AL wild-card contenders. Toronto tied idle Seattle atop the standings for the three wild-card spots. Tampa Bay is a half-game behind. Bichette connected off Jason Adam for his 24th homer. In the sixth, Bichette slammed his bat in anger after being hit near his right wrist by a fastball from Javy Guerra. The ball ricocheted past Bichette’s face as he attempted to get out of the way. Toronto’s José Berrios hit Francisco Mejia in the seventh, prompting the managers to yell at each other.

