LAS VEGAS (AP) — Diamond DeShields will be chronicling her journey with USA Basketball as they prep for and play in the FIBA World Cup in Australia. DeShields is grateful for the chance to play with USA Basketball after having spinal surgery two years ago that nearly ended her career. With a week-long training camp in Las Vegas done, the team is traveling to Australia.

By DIAMOND DESHIELDS For The Associated Press

