Dodgers haven’t clinched playoff spot, celebration premature

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers, it turns out, aren’t definitely in the playoffs quite yet. Despite a clinching toast by manager Dave Roberts on Sunday, the celebration was a bit premature. The math didn’t add up, the Dodgers were still short. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers can become the first team in the majors to officially seal a postseason spot with a win Monday night at Arizona. The Dodgers own the best record in baseball at 96-43. They thought their win Sunday at San Diego put them in the playoffs. Instead, with a new playoff system in place this season, there remained a multi-team tiebreaker scenario that mathematically would exclude them — they would have to go 0-23 and Milwaukee would need to finish 21-0 for that to happen.

