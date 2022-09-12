European medalist runner tests positive for meldonium

MONACO (AP) — European Championship steeplechase silver medalist Ahmed Abdelwahed has been suspended after testing positive for meldonium. The Athletics Integrity Unit did not say when the 26-year-old Italian runner tested positive. Abdelwahed was second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the European track championships in Munich three weeks ago. Meldonium is an endurance-boosting heart medication banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency since 2016. Athletes testing positive for it early that year included tennis star Maria Sharapova. She served a 15-month ban.

