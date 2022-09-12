Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou dies at age 34

TORONTO (AP) — A charismatic mixed martial artist who campaigned successfully for the right to use medical marijuana as an athlete, has died. Elias Theodorou was 34. His publicist, Jess Moran, confirmed the former UFC fighter died in Toronto of liver cancer. Theodorou of Mississauga, Ontario, was an athlete, actor, model, stuntman, dancer, TV pitchman, Harlequin romance cover model and cannabis advocate. TSN fight analyst Robin Black, a friend and former fighter himself, said Theodorou had not shared his cancer diagnosis publicly.

