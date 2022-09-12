Hakim Ziyech recalled by Morocco for World Cup warmup games

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Hakim Ziyech has been recalled to the Morocco squad for World Cup warmup games this month. It ends a year of exile after the Chelsea winger fell out with then-coach Vahid Halilhodžić. Ziyech’s dispute with Halilhodžić was a factor in the Moroccan soccer federation’s decision to fire the Bosnian coach last month. New coach Walid Regragui has included Ziyech in a 31-player squad to face Chile and Paraguay in friendlies in Spain. Morocco is in a World Cup group with Croatia, Belgium and Canada. The tournament is played in Qatar from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.

