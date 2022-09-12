Jets’ Reed plays with heavy heart, dedicates season to dad

NEW YORK (AP) — D.J. Reed started receiving the texts just as he was about to run on the field for pregame introductions. The New York Jets cornerback learned his father had died Sunday morning after an 18-year battle with multiple sclerosis. He is dedicating this season to him. He had a terrific debut for the Jets by allowing no catches in the 24-9 loss and also forcing a fumble and intercepting Lamar Jackson late in the fourth quarter. Reed ran to midfield after coming down with the ball, kneeled on the NFL logo and raised his arms with the football in his right hand in tribute to his late father.

