Kiffin expects Ole Miss QB Luke Altmyer to be able to play

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin says quarterback Luke Altmyer should be able to play against Georgia Tech, but he isn’t saying who will start for the 20th-ranked Rebels. Altmyer sustained an upper-body injury in the second quarter of the game against Central Arkansas and didn’t play in the second half of the Rebels’ 59-3 win. USC transfer Jaxson Dart started the opener and Altmyer took the first snaps in Game 2. Kiffin said Altmyer practiced Monday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.