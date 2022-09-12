Kiffin expects Ole Miss QB Luke Altmyer to be able to play
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin says quarterback Luke Altmyer should be able to play against Georgia Tech, but he isn’t saying who will start for the 20th-ranked Rebels. Altmyer sustained an upper-body injury in the second quarter of the game against Central Arkansas and didn’t play in the second half of the Rebels’ 59-3 win. USC transfer Jaxson Dart started the opener and Altmyer took the first snaps in Game 2. Kiffin said Altmyer practiced Monday.