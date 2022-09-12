Skip to Content
Leblanc, Marlins break loose, beat Rangers to split twinbill

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Charles Leblanc hit a pair of RBI doubles during an eight-run burst in the fifth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Texas Rangers 10-6 for a split of their doubleheader. Texas won the opener 3-2 as Mark Mathias drew a bases-loaded walk to snap an eighth-inning tie. The Marlins trailed 3-1 in the nightcap before breaking loose. Leblanc became the sixth Marlins player with multiple extra-base hits in an inning. Marcus Semien hit his 22nd home run, tripled and singled and Corey Seager hit his 30th homer for the Rangers.

