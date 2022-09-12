Skip to Content
Osasuna beats Almería 1-0 to keep momentum in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Osasuna has maintained its momentum at the start of the Spanish league by defeating promoted Almería 1-0. It is the fourth win in five matches for Osasuna, the same number as Barcelona and Real Betis. Only defending champion Real Madrid has five wins. Chimy Ávila scored with a one-timer from near the penalty spot in the 28th minute. It was the second straight defeat for Almería and third overall. The Saudi-owned club is back in the first division after a seven-year absence.

