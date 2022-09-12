Page signs 4-year deal as coach of World Cup-bound Wales

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Rob Page has signed a four-year deal to coach World Cup-bound Wales. Page took over the role on an interim basis after Ryan Giggs went on leave in November on charges of domestic violence. Page guided the team into the World Cup via the European playoffs. Wales will play in the World Cup for the first time since 1958. Giggs stood down on a permanent basis in June. Page’s deal with the Football Association of Wales will see him lead the team in the qualifying campaigns for the 2024 European Championship and 2026 World Cup.

