Rays put LHP Raley on restricted list, add three RHPs

TORONTO (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays put three new pitchers on the roster Monday before a pivotal four-day, five-game series against wild-card rival Toronto. Tampa Bay added right-hander Cooper Criswell as a substitute player to start the opener, and selecting righties Kevin Herget and Javy Guerra from Triple-A Durham. The Rays put unvaccinated left-hander Brooks Raley on the restricted list ahead of their second and final regular season visit to Canada and optioned right-handers Calvin Faucher and Luis Patino to Triple-A. Tampa Bay also transferred left-hander Brendan McKay from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL.

