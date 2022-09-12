Stoops: Rodriguez will return for No. 9 Kentucky on Oct. 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops says leading rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr. will return from an unspecified absence on Oct. 1 for the No. 9 Wildcats’ Southeastern Conference matchup at No. 20 Mississippi. Stoops announced Rodriguez’s return during his weekly news conference but did not state a reason for the running back’s absence that will keep him out for upcoming non-conference games against FCS Youngstown State on Saturday and Mid-American Conference member Northern Illinois. Rodriguez pleaded guilty in July to driving under the influence and discipline was expected, but Stoops has said only that the 1,300-yard rusher was “unavailable” but not suspended and did not specify how his status was being determined.

