Striker Diego Costa back in Premier League at Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Former Spain striker Diego Costa has joined Wolverhampton on a free transfer to secure a surprising return to English soccer for one of the most hot-headed and confrontational players in Premier League history. Costa is well known in England from his spell at Chelsea from 2014-17 when he won two Premier League titles. He hasn’t played since terminating his contract at Brazilian team Atlético Mineiro in January. Wolves turned to the 33-year-old Costa after new signing Sasa Kalajdzic damaged his anterior cruciate ligament on his debut against Southampton on Sept. 3. Costa collected 35 yellow cards and one red card during his time at Chelsea.

