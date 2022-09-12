Sun beaming with confidence despite loss to Aces in Game 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Connecticut Sun might be down one game in the WNBA Finals after losing their first series opener of the postseason, but they haven’t lost confidence thanks to a stringent defensive effort in Game 1. The Sun did what they hoped to do in by holding the league’s No. 1 offense well below their season average. The top-seeded Las Vegas Aces averaged a league-best 90.4 points per game during the regular season and were scoring a playoff-best 92.3 per contest heading into the championship round. On Sunday, then Sun held Las Vegas to its lowest point total of the postseason in the 67-64 loss.

