Valdez pitches 1st shutout, Astros blank Tigers 7-0

By DAVE HOGG
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Framber Valdez pitched his first career shutout and the Houston Astros beat the Detroit Tigers 7-0. Valdez posted his 24th straight quality start, tying Jacob DeGrom in 2018 for the longest single-season streak. He gave up six hits and struck out eight with one walk. The Tigers were shut out for the second day in a row and club-record 21st time this season, tying them with the 1973 New York Yankees and 1976 Chicago White Sox for most by a team with a designated hitter. Jeremy Pena had three hits for the Astros and scored twice.

