Wilmer Flores guaranteed $16.5M from Giants though 2025

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Infielder Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants agreed to a contract that guarantees $16.5 million over the next three seasons and could be worth up to $21.5 million. Flores gets salaries of $6.5 million each in 2023 and 2024. Flores gets salaries of $6.5 million each in 2023 and 2024. The deal includes a $3.5 million player option for 2025 that must be excerised within three days of the end of the 2024 World Series. The Giants have a conditional $8.5 million club option that can be exercised within five days of the end of the World Series.

