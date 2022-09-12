Wolves reprimand Edwards for homophobic social media remark

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have reprimanded star guard Anthony Edwards for homophobic comments he made on an Instagram video and later apologized for. Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly says the team is “disappointed in the language and actions” Edwards displayed in an Instagram video. Edwards made a disparaging, profane comment about a group of men on a sidewalk he recorded from a vehicle he was inside. Edwards deleted the post and apologized for his remark. Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Rajon Rondo and Kobe Bryant are among players who’ve been disciplined by the NBA in the past for anti-gay language.

