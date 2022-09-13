Aces beat Sun 85-71, take 2-0 series lead in WNBA Finals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Las Vegas Aces to an 85-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. The Aces are now one victory away from the franchise’s first championship with Game 3 on Thursday in Connecticut. Las Vegas was swept in the 2008 Finals when the team was still in San Antonio. The Aces were also swept in 2020. Chelsea Gray added 21 for the Aces while Kelsey Plum rebounded from an awful Game 1 to score 20 points. Courtney Williams scored 18 points to lead Connecticut.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.