Astros’ Brown hurls 6 strong innings to beat hometown Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Hunter Brown pitched six strong innings in his hometown and the Houston Astros beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 on Tuesday. Yordan Alvarez homered and scored three times for the Astros, who are 6-0 against the Tigers this season. Brown allowed two runs. Brown made his second career start in front of a loud group of friends and family. He grew up in suburban Detroit and attended Wayne State, about a mile from Comerica Park. Ryan Pressly struck out the side in the ninth for his 27th save. Tigers starter Drew Hutchison allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.