Blankenship loses job with Colts after missed FG in Houston

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rodrigo Blankenship’s tenure with the Indianapolis Colts is over. Team officials announced they waived the kicker Tuesday, two days after he sliced a 42-yard field goal to the right in overtime of Sunday’s game at Houston. The miss cost the Colts a win and apparently Blankenship his job. Indy and the Texans settled for a 20-20 tie. Blankenship also sent two kickoffs out of bounds in the fourth quarter, costing the Colts valuable field position. He will be replaced by Josh Lambo, who was signed after a tryout.

