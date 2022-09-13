Chargers’ Mack not satisfied after productive opener
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Khalil Mack is the third Los Angeles Chargers player to record three sacks in an opener, but he is looking to improve going into Thursday night’s pivotal AFC West Division matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Against Las Vegas last Sunday, Mack was the third player in franchise history to record three sacks in an opener since 1982, joining Shawne Merriman and Rodney Harrison. He also added six tackles, seven QB pressures and a stop in the run game for a 1-yard loss, the only run stuff of the game for the Chargers defense.