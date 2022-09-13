Chelsea coach Potter to attend first Champions League game

LONDON (AP) — Graham Potter’s first game as Chelsea coach will also be his first time at a Champions League game. Chelsea hosts Salzburg on Wednesday one week after firing Thomas Tuchel. Potter left Brighton to join Chelsea and was asked on Tuesday if he had ever attended a Champions League game. He says “off the top of my head, I don’t think I have.” The 47-year-old Englishman never played in European competitions yet excelled in his first experience as a coach five years ago. He led unheralded Swedish club Östersund to the Europa League knockout rounds.

