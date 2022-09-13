Chiefs’ Reid critical of Arizona turf after 2 injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid criticized the field inside State Farm Stadium on Tuesday after two Kansas City players slipped on the turf and sustained injuries during their 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week. Harrison Butker’s plant foot slipped awkwardly during a kickoff early in the game, forcing the Chiefs to use safety Justin Reid for most of their kickoffs and extra points the rest of the way. First-round pick Trent McDuffie hurt his hamstring when the young cornerback’s feet slipped during an otherwise impressive debut. The Chiefs have a short turnaround before facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium, meaning it’s unlikely that either will be available.

