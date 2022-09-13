Column: Jimmy Walker steps away, LIV gives him path back

Jimmy Walker was so frustrated by ordinary golf and lingering health issues that he quietly walked away from the PGA Tour in April. He wasn’t sure how long he was going to stay away. Maybe for good. And then LIV Golf changed his plans. With all the defections to the Saudi-funded league, Walker moved up nine spots to No. 50 in career PGA Tour earnings. That comes with a one-time exemption for a full tour card. Whether it’s fate he isn’t sure. But he decided to grab the opportunity and head to California for the start of a new season.

