Frankfurt wins 1-0 at Marseille in CL game hit by disorder

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Careless defending cost Marseille again in the Champions League as it lost 1-0 at home to Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt. Coach Igor Tudor’s side is unbeaten in the French league but lacks a cutting edge at this level. Marseille fell behind in the 43rd minute after a defensive error allowed attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrøm to score. Frankfurt put out a statement distancing itself from an alleged Nazi salute by a fan before the game. It was a hostile atmosphere at Stade Velodrome. Riot police intervened before kickoff and late on to quell disorder as opposing fans threw flares at each other. Tottenham’s 2-0 loss at Sporting in the other Group D game means Sporting takes charge with six points.

