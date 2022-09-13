Germany ousts Giannis, Spain rallies to EuroBasket semis

BERLIN (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo got ejected against Germany and Greece’s hopes of bringing home a European championship ended not long afterward. Dennis Schroder scored 26 points, Daniel Theis had a 13-point, 16-rebound effort and host Germany moved into the EuroBasket semifinals with a 107-96 win over Greece. Also, Willy Hernangomez scored 27 points, Juancho Hernangomez added 15 and Spain powered into the semifinals by erasing a 15-point deficit and topping Finland 100-90 in Tuesday’s first quarterfinal.

