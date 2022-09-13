Gophers’ Ibrahim quickly returns to form after Achilles tear

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mohamed Ibrahim tore an Achilles tendon in Minnesota’s opener last year and missed the rest of the season. His college career could have been over. He decided to return for a sixth year and has 262 yards and four touchdowns on 44 carries over two games for the unbeaten Gophers. Ibrahim has also moved within three rushing touchdowns of the program’s all-time leader. His approach to the recovery has been a lift for his teammates. The return of backup Trey Potts from his own serious injury has also served as an inspiration to the Gophers.

