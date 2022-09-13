Hackett flops in his head coaching debut for Denver Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Nathaniel Hackett started out his news conference Tuesday admitting his error in attempting a 64-yard field goal instead of keeping the ball in Russell Wilson’s hands in the closing seconds of the Denver Broncos’ 17-16 loss to Seattle. Then, he waffled and ended up defending the dubious decision more than lamenting it. Brandon McManus’ 64-yarder sailed wide left. Two of the things that landed Hackett his first NFL head coaching job were his innovative play-calling and his affection for analytics, neither of which were on display Monday night in Denver’s unforeseen 17-16 loss to the Seahawks.

