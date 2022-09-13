Skip to Content
Joseph wants Nebraska head coaching job beyond this season

By ERIC OLSON
AP College Football Writer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph says he wants to be Nebraska’s next head football coach and not just on an interim basis for the next nine games. Joseph met with the media for the first time since taking over for the fired Scott Frost. Joseph says when he accepted the interim position, he did it thinking it would be an opportunity to work toward becoming the permanent head coach. Joseph’s audition starts Saturday with a home game against former conference rival and sixth-ranked Oklahoma.

