Judge homers twice to reach 57, Yanks beat Sox 7-6 in 10

BOSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 56th and 57th home runs, Gleyber Torres had a go-ahead three-run double in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees held on to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-6. Judge, playing in New York’s 142nd game, is four from tying the American League home run record Roger Maris set with the Yankees in 1961. Judge has 10th multi-homer games this season, one shy of the AL record Hank Greenberg set in 1938. Judge’s three hits raised his average to .310, and he leads the major leagues in home runs and with 123 RBIs.

