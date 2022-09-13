Late goal earns Liverpool win over Ajax in Champions League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Joel Matip headed in an 89th-minute goal with the aid of goal-line technology to earn Liverpool a 2-1 win over Ajax and its first points in this season’s Champions League. The center back met an outswinging corner from the left with a header that had just crossed the line before it was cleared away by a covering Ajax player. Liverpool fans held their collective breath inside Anfield before the referee pointed to his watch to signal a huge goal for the English team, which was humiliated in a 4-1 loss at Napoli last week in the opening round of Group A games. Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool. Mohammed Kudus equalized.

