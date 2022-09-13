Lewandowski frustrated on Bayern return as Barça loses 2-0

MUNICH (AP) — Robert Lewandowski is among several Barcelona players who are ruing missed chances after a 2-0 loss at Bayern Munich in the Champions League on his return to his former team. Lewandowski was back for the first time since forcing his transfer between the clubs. But he was frustrated by his own lack of precision and a tough marking job from former teammate Dayot Upamecano. Two second-half goals in four minutes from Lucas Hernández and Leroy Sané were enough for Bayern to claim its fifth consecutive win over the Catalan team. There were some boos from Bayern fans for Lewandowski before kickoff, but mostly applause given his 344 goals over eight hugely successful years at the Bavarian club.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.