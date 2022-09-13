Marseille police on high alert for fan violence at CL game

French authorities are on high alert for soccer violence in Marseille ahead of the Champions League encounter with Eintracht Frankfurt. This is days after a violent stadium brawl in France left dozens injured. Violent elements from both clubs got into fan clashes last season and vigilance has been ratcheted up a level in France following last Thursday’s mass brawl between ultras from Nice and Cologne before a Europa Conference League game. Police say five arrests were made on Monday night as large groups from Frankfurt and Marseille were prevented from confronting each other. Dozens of police vans were stationed around the city’s Old Port area. Frankfurt’s group was held for several hours outside its hotel and surrounded by police.

