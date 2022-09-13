Maton’s 7th-inning HR off Alcantara leads Phils past Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Nick Maton hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning off Sandy Alcantara, leading Philadelphia past the Miami Marlins 2-1 and tightening the Phillies’ grip on the second spot in the NL wild-card race. Philadelphia won its fourth in a row. Alcantara fell to 1-3 in six starts against the Phillies this season. It was 1-0 when Jean Segura hit a one-out single off Alcantara in the seventh and Maton connected on an 0-2 pitch. Earlier in the game, Maton grounded out with the bases loaded against the All-Star right-hander. Phillies starter Bailey Falter allowed one run and four hits in six innings, striking out four. The Phillies then got perfect innings from relievers José Alvarado and Seranthony Domínguez, and David Robertson followed with a perfect ninth for his 20th save.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.