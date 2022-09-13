No. 1 Alcaraz already back in Spain for Davis Cup Finals
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
MADRID (AP) — It was a quick turnaround for tennis’ new No. 1. Carlos Alcaraz arrived back home to try to help Spain in the Davis Cup Finals only hours after celebrating his first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open. Alcaraz made it to Valencia the day before Spain was to debut against Serbia in the group stage on Wednesday. It wasn’t yet clear in which condition Alcaraz arrived after having to play a grueling series of matches on his way to the title in New York. Serbia will be playing without Novak Djokovic.