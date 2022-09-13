No timetable for La Russa’s return as White Sox return home

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox manager Tony La Russa will watch the team’s home series against Colorado from a suite while he awaits clearance to return to the dugout. The 77-year-old La Russa is on the mend after leaving the White Sox on Aug. 30 to deal with a heart issue. La Russa rejoined the team in Oakland on Sunday and then flew home with the club for the two-game set against the Rockies. There is no timetable for the Hall of Famer when it comes to returning to the stress of in-game managing. Chicago begins a four-game trip on Thursday in Cleveland.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.