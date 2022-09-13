Patriots place Montgomery on IR, elevate Humphrey to roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots veteran running back Ty Montgomery will miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve with a right knee injury. To fill his spot on the 53-man roster, New England signed receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad. Offensive lineman Marcus Cannon was also signed to the practice squad. Montgomery was limited in practices leading up to the Patriots’ season-opening loss at Miami. But he was active for the game, catching three passes for 15 yards and a touchdown.

