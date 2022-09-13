Skip to Content
Picault scores 2 goals to lead Dynamo past Revolution 3-1

HOUSTON — Fafa Picault scored two goals to help lead the Houston Dynamo to a 3-1 win over the New England Revolution. The Dynamo improved to 9-16-6 after the win and the Revolution fell to 9-11-11. New England’s Djordje Petrović saved Sebastian Ferreira’s penalty kick in the 33rd minute. His four saved penalties are the most in a Major League Soccer season since Columbus’ Zack Steffen in 2017 and matched the Revolution record shared by Ian Feuer in 1998 and Jeff Causey on 2000.

