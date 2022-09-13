Preseason rest led to Week 1 rust for several top QBs
By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer
Preseason rest appeared to lead to a little bit of rust in Week 1 for several of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. More than one-third of the league’s Week 1 starting quarterbacks didn’t play a single snap in the preseason and most of those 11 QBs didn’t play anywhere close to their usual form. Whether the poor results were a result of rust or other factors isn’t clear but the poor results are. The only QBs to rest the entire preseason and end up on the winning side in Week 1 were Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins, Justin Herbert of the Chargers and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.