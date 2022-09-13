Quebec politicos: New Habs captain Suzuki must learn French

MONTREAL (AP) — Several of Quebec’s major party leaders say new Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki needs to learn French. The Canadiens announced the appointment of the 23-year-old Ontario native as the team’s captain earlier this week. He has played for Montreal the past three seasons. Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade told reporters it would be a good thing if Suzuki learned French. Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon described Suzuki as a “very good choice” for captain but added that it is important for the Habs captain to learn French.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.