Quebec politicos: New Habs captain Suzuki must learn French
MONTREAL (AP) — Several of Quebec’s major party leaders say new Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki needs to learn French. The Canadiens announced the appointment of the 23-year-old Ontario native as the team’s captain earlier this week. He has played for Montreal the past three seasons. Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade told reporters it would be a good thing if Suzuki learned French. Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon described Suzuki as a “very good choice” for captain but added that it is important for the Habs captain to learn French.